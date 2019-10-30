Scottish Golf to make new push for young golfers

Scottish Golf is planning for the future to get more youngsters involved in the sport.

Scottish Golf is creating a new junior framework website, which will be created by Glasgow-based web development and marketing outcome agency, ADEO Group .

ADEO Group, whose specialties include websites and progressive web apps, have been engaged to deliver a new website that will encourage junior participation in golf as part of a new overarching initiative from the National Governing Body.

Gavin Forrester, junior development manager at Scottish Golf said: ‘We’re thrilled to be working with ADEO who really stood out during the procurement process. They are creative, innovative, and on the ball with the technology. We can’t wait to see what we’ll be able to build together as a team.’

The announcement comes just six weeks after the appointment of new managing director, Susie Fraser, to the ADEO Group.

Susie said: ‘We are delighted to be working with Scottish Golf on such a high-profile project. Their innovative ideas for the new Junior Framework website, combined with the team’s passion and energy for the game is infectious.’

Setting themselves at the forefront of digital services, ADEO Group now provide everything that modern businesses need from a fully integrated agency.

Susie continued: ‘We launched our content and communications division last month and it’s been very positively met. In fact, ADEO Group are delighted to announce we have had our most successful quarter in our 17 years of trading and have also welcomed three new ADEO Groupies to the team.’

ADEO Group, who also have offices in Teesside and Dubai, market themselves as an ‘outcomes’ agency for clients, ensuring their fully integrated web and software development work along with marcomms services to deliver the results their clients want.