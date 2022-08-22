Scottish Geology Festival tells landscape tales

THE Scottish Geology Festival is celebrating Scotland’s “Year of Stories” by sharing tales of our nation’s landscapes and coastlines.

The festival, which begins on 1 September, opens with a talk hosted by The James Hutton Institute and the Scottish Geology Trust.

Alan McKirdy will presented “A conversation on James Hutton: the man and his legacy” at the James Hutton Institute at Craigiebuckler in Aberdeen.

More than 50 events are taking place throughout the country, ranging from “Beach Pebbles of Auchmithie” on 3 and 4 September and exploring what life was like more than 300 million years ago at “Meet the Scientists of Dynamic Earth” on 19 September through to learning about fossils older than dinosaurs and agates from local beaches at the Scottish Deer Centre Saturday 1 October.

The festival runs until 9 October.

Katie Strang, director of the Scottish Geology Festival, said: “We are excited to be back for the third year of the Scottish Geology Festival.

“During Scotland’s ‘Year of Stories’, the festival is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to explore Scotland’s incredible landscapes, learning how they have been shaped over millions of years by geological processes; revealing the secrets and tales of our planet’s past.

“From volcanic eruptions to tropical coal swamps, dinosaurs to earthquakes – the rocks beneath our feet provide endless opportunities for adventure, education and discovery.”

