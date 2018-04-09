Scottish charity will benefit from Harry and Meghan’s wedding

A Scottish charity is to benefit from the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Wilderness Foundation UK has been listed as one of seven charities selected by Prince Harry and Ms Megan Markle to receive donations in place of gifts to celebrate their wedding on 19 May.

The couple have chosen to re-direct the generosity of the public towards causes which the couple have been particularly interested in over their lives to date.

The Wilderness Foundation UK partner with Scottish Land & Estates. Across Scotland they run the Imbewu programme which introduces urban youth to life in the rural sector, grows employability skills and a love of the wonders of Scottish natural heritage.

Young people come from over 30 schools across Scotland. A range of estates including Glenlivet, Atholl Estates, and Douglas and Angus Estate, host groups who meet rural staff teams, undertake wilderness journeys through the wildest parts of Scotland and volunteer on environmental or farm projects.

Jo Roberts, CEO of the Wilderness Foundation, said: ‘We are deeply touched and honoured that Prince Harry and Ms Markle have chosen to support The Wilderness Foundation and its beneficiaries.

‘As the world’s population grows exponentially the planet’s remaining wild places and resources are coming under increasing threat. It has never been more important for us as humans to protect the planet that gives us life.

‘Whilst teaching conservation values, we in turn use the positive power of nature to support and recharge the lives of challenged and vulnerable young people and adults.

‘Young people, mental wellbeing and conserving nature are causes that the couple have championed. These are all themes at the heart of the Wilderness Foundation.’

Prince Harry visited The Wilderness Foundation in September last year to learn more about the work they do, and also met young people from the south east who had all benefited from wilderness therapy programmes taking place in Scotland.

Donations will be used to grow the numbers of young people whose lives are changed through the programmes and to expand the Imbewu programme across Scotland. For example, donations can help them support schools who struggle to afford transport.

Donations will be used to offer more one to one support and therapy to young people who are urgently in need of help. Donations will help develop mentoring for Imbewu graduates as they move into jobs and further training.

