Scots take gold at British Farming Awards

SCOTTISH farmers and rural businesses won some of the biggest prizes at last night’s British Farming Awards.

More than 800 farmers and their advisors gathered at The Vox venue in Birmingham for a ceremony hosted by television presenter Patrick Kielty.

Emma Gray and Ewan Irvine took gold in both the “small or medium diversification of the year” and the “digital innovator of the year” categories for their Sheepdog School at Ardros farms on Bute.

Rhona Campbell-Crawford from Scotland’s Rural College won the “agricultural student of the year” prize.

Andrew and Kirstie Baird from Auchnotroch farm in South Lanarkshire carried home silver in the “grassland farmer of the year” contest.

Sophie Throup – head of agriculture, fisheries, and sustainable sourcing at supermarket chain Morrisons, which sponsored the competition – said: “The British Farming Awards are a welcome reminder of the dedication and hard work demonstrated by UK farmers all year round.”

Phil Stocker, chief executive of the National Sheep Association (NSA), was honoured for his “outstanding contribution to British agriculture”.

Tom Pemberton, a farmer who found fame on social media and now presents a programme on BBC Three, was named as this year’s “farming hero”.

