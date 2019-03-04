Scotland Tractor World Show makes a return

Banish the winter blues by ploughing a furrow to a fantastic family weekend later this month.

Back by popular demand, the Scotland Tractor and Classic Commercial Show is returning over the weekend of 23 and 24 March, at the Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh, and will be even bigger and better.

Show organisers are building on what made 2018’s inaugural show such a hit with Scottish vintage vehicle, farming and machinery minded enthusiasts and families alike.

Hundreds of veteran, vintage, classic and the latest new model tractors will be on display and in action, with plenty of opportunities for friendly chat, tips and sit-on selfies.

Expanding to fill two of the venue’s main exhibition halls, 90% of displays and activities are now undercover, with lots to keep the whole family entertained and inspired, whatever the Scottish spring weather. Doubling the floor space used last year, the main show will be in the Highland Hall and the Central Hall will be used for the auction.

Not just for agricultural aficionados, there’s regional and club stands, plus trucks galore at the Spring Classic Commercial and Van Show on both days, including Sunday’s Classic Commercial drive in day. With miniature steam engines, stationary engines, model displays, plus a wide range of horticultural and gardening equipment, classic and modern ride-on mowers, there’s plenty to put the spring back into gardening!

Keen shoppers and present hunters can browse masses of specialist trade, parts, gift, model and toy stands for restoration products and parts, tools and garage equipment, paints and thinners, workwear, country clothing, books and gifts. Let the bargain hunter of the family go wild with over a thousand treasures in Saturday’s auction.

Making the most of the extensive facilities at the Royal Highland Centre, there’s extended rest and refreshment areas when the family needs a pit-stop. Possibly the best-connected venue in the UK, the centre is just ½ mile from Edinburgh Airport and easy to reach by air, bus, rail, tram, or car, with 15,000 parking spaces including disabled and coach parking facilities.

Organiser Mark Woodward said: ‘Everyone’s been asking when we were coming back, because they’d told their neighbours all about it, and they want to come too! Scotland made us so welcome, it’s fantastic to return with an even bigger and better show.

‘Special discounted advance and gift tickets are available online, and under-15s go free; even the family dog can come too!’

The Scotland Tractor World and Classic Commercial Show is at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh EH28 8NB (accessible by car, bus, tram, rail or air, 1/2 mile from Edinburgh Airport, signed from A8/Airport roundabout), on 23 and 24 March. Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday: 9.30am-4pm.

Advance online day ticket prices are £10.50 (£12.50 on the gate), weekend tickets £15 advance (£20 on the gate). Weekend Camping (3 nights, admits 2 adults both days) £60 (£65 at event). Under 15s go free, and dogs on leads welcome.

Downloadable entry forms and information, and discounted advance tickets at www.tractorworldshows.co.uk.