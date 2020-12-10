Royal Highland Show unveils 2021 plans

TICKETS for the Royal Highland Show go on sale tomorrow as the Scotland’s biggest outdoor event returns to Ingliston on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The first batch of tickets for the four-day show, which will run on 17-20 June, go on sale tomorrow at noon.

The next batch will go on sale next month.

The show would normally attract 200,000 visitors, but organisers will limited numbers next year as they expect social-distancing restrictions will still be in place.

But they will “scale up” their plans if changes to government restrictions allow.

Bill Gray, chairman of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), which organises the show, said: “We have left no stone unturned in our planning for what will be the best possible celebration of our 180th show.

“Yes, there will be special measures we have had to factor in, but that won’t take away from what will be a vitally important showcase for the sector – we all need this more than ever as we emerge from this challenging year.”

RHASS chief executive Alan Laidlaw added: “It is important that we ensure that the event will remain a true reflection of the industry and will therefore feature the key pillars of this much-loved event, including food, livestock, show jumping, education, rural skills and, of course, the camaraderie of coming together to network and socialise.

“The reality is that there will be less people, but for the lucky people that get a ticket, they will not be disappointed. That is our absolute commitment.”

