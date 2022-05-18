Royal Highland Show marks 200 years as entries revealed

NEARLY 5,000 animals will take part in next month’s Royal Highland Show at Ingliston on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Entry numbers are higher than 2019 for several breeds, including Blue Texel, Border Leicester, and Charollais sheep.

Contests have been created this year for Dutch Spotted and Valais Blacknose sheep, dubbed “one of the cutest sheep in the world” thanks to their “curly coats and spiralling horns”.

Among the horses, numbers are up for Miniature Shetlands and Standard Shetlands.

Two equestrian classes have also been created – Maxi Cob of the year championship and Mountain & Moorland junior 122cm working hunter pony of the year – while a number of classes have also been upgraded to Horse of the Year Show-qualifier status.

David Tennant, competition manager at the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland, said: “This is the first time in three years competitors have attended a full show, so we are delighted that so many have returned to compete in our bicentenary year.

“RHASS directors and staff are very much looking forward to welcoming members and exhibitors and seeing the show rings bustling with a full attendance of visitors to witness all of the action.”

The show – which runs from 23 to 26 June – was first staged in 1822.

This year’s show will also feature a big wheel at the showground, giving visitors a birds’ eye view of the event.

RHASS chairman Bill Gray added: “To be able to celebrate the 200th anniversary of that first show is really special – not just for us as directors, staff, and members of the society, but also for the wider communities that have missed the opportunity to get out and about and meet one other.

“The absolute highlight of this year’s show will be the chance to show off our new pavilion to our members and guests.

“It is a wonderful building and fitting to be at the heart of our showground at Ingliston.

“Let’s meet there, celebrate, and be proud to be a part of this wonderful event.”

