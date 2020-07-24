River Tweed route comes step closer

PLANS to launch a tourist route along the River Tweed have taken a step forward after Borders environmental charity Tweed Forum appointed Luke Fisher as its Destination Tweed project manager.

Tweed Forum is working with Scottish Borders Council to create a long-distance route from Moffat to Berwick upon Tweed.

The £20 million initiative was awarded a £299,000 development grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund in March and Scottish Borders Council has allocated a further £175,000.

Fisher was previously the senior grants officer at the National Heritage Lottery Fund and worked as a senior consultant for a management consultancy that worked with historic sites in the Borders, including Thirlestane Castle, Paxton House and the Crook Inn.

Tweed Forum director Luke Comins said: “Destination Tweed is one of the region’s most significant cultural and environmental projects so we’re delighted to have been able to recruit someone with Luke’s impressive credentials to oversee this next important stage in its development.

“We’re greatly looking forward to working with him on this flagship project.”

Read more tourism stories on Scottish Field’s outdoor pages.