Perth Show chairman aims for third time lucky

PERTH Show chairman Mark Mitchell hopes it’ll be a case of “third time lucky” when he hosts this summer’s event.

Mitchell was chairman during 2020, but his show was cancelled due to the pandemic.

His chairmanship continued into last year, but again the event couldn’t be held in-person.

Now Mitchell is looking forward to welcoming visitors to Perth’s South Inch on 5 and 6 August – “no matter what”.

Mitchell, who is managing partner at rural consultancy firm Bell Ingram, said: “Coronavirus completely scuppered all our plans for a show in 2020 after so much work had already gone in to organising the event.

“We found ourselves in lockdown with a quick rethink resulting in a token event online.

“A year later and things were still up in the air with no hope of a physical show taking place.

“With prior warning, however, we were able to make a decent showing online, keeping the Perth Show in the public eye and offering some competition and interaction for our farmers and livestock owners.”

Mitchell first volunteered as a show steward in 1996 and then became a director in 2000.

He served as vice chairman in 2019 and his fellow directors asked him to stay on as chairman so he could host this summer’s show.

Mitchell added: “I’m uniquely fortunate to have been chairman for three years – but sadly never yet hosted a show.

“I’m determined 2022 will set that to rights.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s outdoors pages.