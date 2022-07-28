Peloton films first Scottish videos

PELOTON, the exercise bike maker that shot to fame during the first coronavirus lockdown, has filmed its first videos in Scotland.

Members of its subscription service can use its bikes and treadmills – which come fitted with flatscreens – to take part in exercise classes recorded in the North-West Highlands.

Options include a 30-minute guided run through Ardverikie Estate with instructor Susie Chan, or Jon Hosking leading a 20-minute guided ride around Kinloch Hourn.

Chan and Hosking also team up for a 30-minute guided hike in Glencoe as part of the new series of Scottish exercise classes.

The company – which has showrooms for its exercise equipment in Edinburgh and Glasgow – said: “Filmed in a number of breathtaking locations across the Scottish Highlands, members can expect sky-high peaks, stunning lochs, and magnificent views whilst undertaking a run, ride or hike through Ardverikie Estate, Kinloch Hourn, and Glencoe, all from the comfort of their own home.”

Peloton was founded in New York in 2012 and now has showrooms in Australia, Canada, Germany, the UK, and the United States.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.

Plus, don’t miss our readers’ reviews of accommodation for walking holidays in the August issue of Scottish Field magazine.