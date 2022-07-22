‘Paws at the Palace’ returns to Scone

SCONE will host its “Paws at the Palace” event for dogs and their owners again on 4 September.

The event will include games, parades, agility classes, and demonstrations.

Other attractions will include cool-down areas, stalls selling gifts and gear, and food stalls – for both dogs and humans.

According to data from Booking.com, Perth and Kinross is the best region in Scotland to take dogs on holiday, with the council area receiving the highest-rated reviews from dog owners on the platform, at 85.3%.

Heather McArthur, head of events at Scone Palace, said: “The news that Perth and Kinross is officially the most pet-friendly holiday destination in Scotland is not a surprise, given that we’re a region that loves dogs and therefore caters as well as we can for them.

“Last year’s event was a tremendous success as owners were absolutely delighted to be meeting up with fellow dog lovers after what had been a really challenging time.

“Paws at the Palace is an event especially geared up for and targeted at dog owners and their furry friends, giving them both an opportunity to receive the royal treatment, mingle with likeminded folk, and take part in some fun activities whilst enjoying our beautiful grounds.”

