Wet and wild – a tried and tested special feature

It seems that 2021 is becoming the year of watersports.

The world and his wife and their dog are either leaping headfirst into wild swimming, or paddling around serenely on a SUP, or just packing up the kayak for a day exploring Scotland’s coastline.

It could be that our enforced and new found love for staycationing has brought out an urge to seek adventure on the waves, or maybe as an island nation it’s just in our blood.

Either way, the trend hasn’t escaped Scottish Field and we’ve tried and tested some of the best gear for anyone who is planning a summer on or in the water.

WHAT IS IT?

Finisterre Drift Waterproof Roll Top Bag, £135 www.finisterre.com

I WANT IT BECAUSE:

Living in Scotland, whether you’re heading out to do watersports or sticking firmly to dry land there’s a good chance that you’re going to get wet. If you’re not venturing into the water then it’s probably going to rain! This bag is waterproof, sturdy and made from 100% recycled polyester with PVC-free coating.

USEFUL FOR:

The 30L capacity is big enough to carry a wetsuit, towel and a hot cuppa to warm up after a swim and is compact enough to strap easily onto my SUP if I’m off for a paddle. It’s also great for trips to the beach as wet, sandy gear can easily be shoved inside and transported home without any leaks onto the upholstery of the car.

HIGH POINT:

The addition of an internal, removable laptop case makes this bag really versatile, ensuring you’re ready for work or play. I also love that it has bottle holders on the outside as unfurling the sealed top every time you want a sip would be very tiresome. It also has a showerproof front pocket so that you can get quick access to things like your purse/wallet.

LOW POINT:

Actually none, I love this bag!

WHAT IS IT?

Finisterre Vean Changing Robe, £50. www.finisterre.com

I WANT IT BECAUSE:

Getting changed after a swim can be a risky business, especially on a windy day! This multi-functional changing robe is made from the softest organic cotton and will dry you and keep you warm as well as protecting your modesty while you get your clothes on.

USEFUL FOR:

Getting dressed under. Wrapping up chittering children in between bouts of surfing or swimming.

HIGH POINT:

It’s easily roomy enough to allow you to wriggle into your clothes without falling over.

LOW POINT:

A pocket in the front would be really useful.

WHAT IS IT?

Robie Dry-Series Recycled Long Sleeve Changing Robe, £149.99. www.robierobes.com

I WANT IT BECAUSE:

Life by the water inevitably brings wind and rain. This is a mobile shelter to protect you from whatever the elements want to throw your way. It’s made from recycled, waterproof and windproof nylon with a heavyweight recycled shearling lining for insulation. The two-way, reversible zip is easy to use even when your hands are cold and wet.

USEFUL FOR:

Now we all know that you don’t NEED a changing robe to go swimming outside, but there’s no doubt that they do make the whole post-swim experience a whole lot more pleasant. So, if like me, you’re all about making life easier then this will tick your boxes. It’s a great, big hug of a robe that you’ll be tempted to wear to walk the dog, do the school run and watch the kids play rugby in too.

HIGH POINT:

It’s really warm and makes it easier to get changed quickly after a dip. Anyone who has swum through a Scottish winter will know how very important it is to warm up as fast as possible after breaking through ice or dipping in very, very cold water.

LOW POINT:

It’s bulky if you need to carry it in a bag.

WHAT IS IT?

X100 2-Part Adjustable Symmetrical Kayak Paddle, £34.99. www.decathlon.co.uk

I WANT IT BECAUSE:

Our inflatable kayak came without a paddle. The children love paddling around our local reservoir and exploring Scotland’s stunning lochs on weekends away. This paddle can be used in one piece or split in two if the children are prone to argue over whose turn it is to paddle! It’s surprisingly lightweight, but has proved to be robust.

USEFUL FOR:

Kayaking! The length is easily adjusted so it is perfect for all the family.

HIGH POINT:

It’s bright orange so even if one of the children drop it there’s a much better chance of getting it back as you can see it for miles around.

LOW POINT:

I need another as the children now both want a double-ended paddle! You can’t win!!!

WHAT IS IT?

Itiwit waterproof backpack 30L, £59.99. www.decathlon.com

I WANT IT BECAUSE:

I need a good-sized waterproof bag to throw into the kayak and strap onto the SUP. My car is a mess, there’s sand everywhere and marks on the upholstery and carpet where wet swimming kit has not been fully contained.

USEFUL FOR:

Kayakers, swimmers, surfers and paddle boarders. But this bag is handy in lots of situations where you want to make sure the contents stay bone dry.

HIGH POINT:

The straps on the outside allow it to be attached to your kayak or SUP to ensure the bag doesn’t go overboard. There are lots of handy pockets inside to make finding everything much easier.

LOW POINT:

There are no external cup carrying pockets.

WHAT IS IT?

LifeSaver Liberty Bottle, £124.99. www.iconlifesaver.com

I WANT IT BECAUSE:

Water is the most essential, but probably also the heaviest part of my kit. This filter bottle removes 99.99% of nasties from any fresh water source, providing instant access to clean drinking water.

USEFUL FOR:

Paddle boarding when often there’s water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Any other outdoor activity that would involve carrying water with you.

HIGH POINT:

The same size as a normal sports bottle, the LifeSaver Liberty is easy to pack and light as a feather.

LOW POINT:

You need to be sure that you will be able to access a water source. Although in Scotland you’re never too far from a river, loch or reservoir.

WHAT IS IT?

Primus Lite+ Stove, £120. www.primus.eu

I WANT IT BECAUSE: Everyone needs a hot cuppa after a dip in cold water. Not only is it highly satisfying, but it’s one of the best ways to warm up quickly.

USEFUL FOR: The newly updated Primus Lite+ stove provides a quick and easy way of heating food and water even if difficult conditions. The burner on this stove clicks into the 0.5 litre heating pan, providing shelter from wind and rain, and the useful webbing handle attached to the insulating cover allows the pot to act as a mug.

HIGH POINT: When you’re not using the stove, it can be packed away inside the pot, along with the gas canister so that it takes up very little space in your pack.

LOW POINT: It’s ever so slightly heavier than some of its competitors, but the stability and design features make this a worthwhile addition to your kit.

WHAT IS IT?

Jack Wolfskin Navigation T-shirt, £35. www.jack-wolfskin.co.uk

I WANT IT BECAUSE:

It’s a flattering fit and the material is really breathable. It’s made from organic cotton and polyester from SEAQUAL, an environmental initiative that has a fleet of 400 boats that fish plastic out of the ocean and turn it into textiles.

USEFUL FOR:

Lots of summertime activities, its perfect to layer up with other items in the range in case of chill winds.

HIGH POINT:

Its green credentials are impressive and it’s lovely and soft.

LOW POINT:

The graphics might be a bit over-the-top for some.

WHAT IS IT?

Jack Wolfskin Starboard Jacket, £100. www.jack-wolfskin.co.uk

I WANT IT BECAUSE:

Even in the height of summer it would be foolish to take to the water without a mid-layer for warmth. This smart hoody is made from organic cotton and recycled polyester. Its casual fit means it’s super comfy and doesn’t restrict movement as you paddle.

USEFUL FOR:

Chilly days on the paddleboard or popping on to warm up after a dip. Its stretchy and comfy, but packs away quite small. It also dries really quickly if you get caught in a downpour or end up in the water!

HIGH POINT:

Lovely big pockets and interior mesh pockets for precious bits and pieces. The hood is also large enough to wear while my hair is tied up on top of my head.

LOW POINT:

Only comes in blue or very light grey. The blue is nice, but if you’re anything like me, the light grey would never be clean!

WHAT IS IT?

Jack Wolfskin Offshore Jacket, £175. www.jack-wolfskin.co.uk

I WANT IT BECAUSE:

It’s an excellent lightweight, waterproof jacket, perfect for the Scottish summer. As well as keeping you dry the breathability of the fabric allows you to stay cool on warm, wet days on the water. The fabric is recycled and yet lovely and soft, it almost doesn’t feel like a waterproof at all!

USEFUL FOR:

Adventures on the SUP or kayak. It packs a way really small so is perfect to stuff into your day pack in case of showers.

HIGH POINT:

It’s remarkably soft and stretchy for a jacket this waterproof

LOW POINT:

They’ve really gone to town on the graphics on this one. The chili orange colour certainly won’t suit anyone who doesn’t like to draw attention to themselves, but then it’s great if you need to be seen!

WHAT IS IT?

The Comfy wearable blanket, £38.99 – £54.27. www.amazon.co.uk

I WANT IT BECAUSE:

Swimming outdoors makes you cold and for many reasons it’s important to warm up quickly when you leave the water. This oversized wearable blanket ticks that box and then some. It is also big enough to get changed under and retain your modesty.

USEFUL FOR:

Warming up by the water, or anywhere else for that matter. It’s great for evenings by the campfire or on the sofa if you have a draughty old house like mine!

HIGH POINT:

Warm and soft, with a snuggly Sherpa lining, it’s like a great big hug pulling this on.

LOW POINT:

It’s bulky to carry around with you and the cream-coloured lining gets grubby if you take it outside.