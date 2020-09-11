REVIEW: Ariat Skyline Summit GTX Boots
Elis Elliot puts the Ariat Skyline Summit GTX walking boots through their paces in the Scottish hills.
What is it? Ariat Skyline Summit GTX Boots (RRP £170)
I want them because: I’ve had some great country boots from Ariat over the years and was keen to give their walking boots a whirl. I wasn’t disappointed. These boots are made from top grade leather that looks as good as it performs. They’re also very lightweight and are a great all-round outdoor boot.
Useful for: Hiking and dog walking. But they’re pretty smart, so work with jeans too.
High point: They’re comfy from the first wear and the sole is incredibly sturdy. They’ve performed really well in the wet.
Low point: Taking them off!
The technical bit:
- ATS Pro technology for advanced stability and comfort
- Premium GORE-TEX waterproof, breathable membrane construction
- Full-grain leather combined with rugged nylon panels
- Mesh lining
- Extra wear protection around toe and heel
- Shock-absorbing EVA midsole
- Dual-density Duratread outsole with multi-directional traction design.