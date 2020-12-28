OnFarm podcast beats Nigella, Jamie, and Heston

THE “OnFarm” podcast is preparing to celebrate its first birthday – after beating Heston Blumenthal, Nigella Lawson, and Jamie Oliver in the streaming charts.

The podcast, which covers rural life in Scotland, reached third place in the Apple food podcast charts in November, beating the brigade of celebrity chefs.

Anna Davies, the podcast’s presenter, said: “We celebrate our first birthday on 6 January and have a diary packed full of great episodes for the first quarter of 2021.

“We will be covering issues such as climate change, food and drink innovation, Brexit and more.”

Topics covered in recent episodes have included farm succession, and covid-19 vaccinations, as well as programmes featuring businesses and organisations such as The Moredun Institute, law firm Shepherd & Wedderburn, and Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SAOS).

