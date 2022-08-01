North Coast 500 gets its own podcast

A PODCAST series has been created to promote attractions along the North Coast 500 driving route in the Highlands.

Each 45-minute episode focuses on a different part of the trail.

The first programme features Assynt’s Northwest Highland Geopark, while the second outing spotlights the historic Attadale Gardens in Wester Ross, and the third introduces listeners to the wildlife of the Black Isle.

The programmes are presented by BBC Radio Scotland stalwarts Pennie Latin and Dan Holland.

Along the way, they try their hand at snorkelling, sea-kayaking and mountain-biking.

The pair founded Highlands-based production company Adventurous Audios to make podcasts.

Craig Mills, head of operations at North Coast 500, said: “While road-trippers have long been aware of the beauty that the NC500 has to offer, this podcast puts a focus on the wide variety of activities available to enjoy along the way.

“By slowing down and taking multiple trips on the route, visitors can get to know each of the regions in depth and really maximise their time on the North Coast 500.”

