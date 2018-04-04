New partnership to help boost Duke of Edinburgh Award

Scottish outdoor adventure retail specialist Tiso has signed an exclusive three-year partnership with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

Tiso, which has had roots in Edinburgh for over 55 years, has been named a Recommended Retailer of Expedition Kit for the highly respected award.

Effective from 1 April and with the JD group (which incorporates Tiso, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets and Ultimate Outdoors) the exclusive deal will see all nine Scotland-wide Tiso stores participate in the agreement.

As a result, all 300+ Tiso staff throughout Scotland will receive a Tiso training programme on The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, ensuring they offer the latest advice and support to their valued customers.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award participants who produce their DofE Card will receive a 15% discount, and DofE Leaders and other adult volunteers a 20% discount on the high quality and specialist outdoor gear and equipment for which Tiso is renowned.

Chris Tiso, CEO of the Tiso Group, said: ‘As a leading outdoor adventure retail specialist, we are renowned for providing our customers with the highest quality of apparel and equipment for their adventures.

‘Tiso has a long and proud history of supporting expeditions. This includes Mollie Hughes’ world record breaking 2017 Everest expedition, her current all-female Tiso Hike Jordan desert expedition and our on-going support of the ground-breaking youth charity, The Polar Academy.

‘As The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award states, from volunteering to physical activities, life-skills to expeditions, achieving a DofE Award is a passport to a brighter future. So it’s fantastic and fitting that Tiso is now one of the exclusive retail partners and a Recommended Retailer of Expedition Kit for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

‘I’m delighted that Tiso will also donate a percentage of all eligible DofE sales back to the DofE Charity.’

Peter Schooling, commercial director of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, agreed: ‘There are a number of factors we consider when appointing a retailer to be a DofE Recommended Retailer of Expedition Kit. Our partner needs to offer a range of kit suitable for the Bronze, Silver and Gold Award levels and be accessible to our network of 420,000 young people and 40,000 volunteers.

‘We are delighted that our new partnership with JD Outdoor, that includes Tiso, provides great choice, value for money, and knowledgeable staff to help with individual and group expedition purchases.’

Tiso has stores throughout Scotland, including Inverness, Aberdeen, Perth, Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.