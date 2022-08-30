NatureScot Future Routes Fund hands out cash

THE winners of money from the NatureScot Future Routes Fund have been announced.

Nine projects are being supported by the £20,000 fund, which was created to help young people improve the environment.

Among the winners is Yunique Oqunshe, 14, whose “Nature 4 Wellbeing Sake” project will plant trees and dig ponds on neglected grounds.

Under the project, high school pupils will also increase their knowledge and understanding of native plants and fungi with support from Clyde & Argyll Fungus Group.

Other winning projects include the digging of a pond at Lamberton in the Borders by the East, Sleep, Ride riding school.

Funding is also going to the 5th Giffnock Guides, Brownies, and Rainbows to “help with plans for camps and nature-based activities [that] promote carbon-friendly lifestyles and choices, as well as sharing understanding of climate justice”.

Francesca Osowska, chief executive at NatureScot, the Scottish Government body known previously as Scottish Natural Heritage, said: “The twin crises of the climate emergency and biodiversity decline makes it more important than ever before that young people are empowered to take positive action for nature in Scotland.

“It is individual projects like the ones funded today that will make the difference and set us on the road to recovery.

“This Future Routes Fund puts young people at the heart of decision making and ensures that they are fully involved in shaping and taking action to tackle climate change and deliver a nature-rich future.”

