National Trust for Scotland launches walking campaign

THE National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has launched a walking campaign to raise money for its sites.

Its “Stride out for Scotland” initiative aims to encourage people to take more exercise while fundraising for the charity.

The latest move is part of its wider “Save our Scotland” campaign, which has so far raised £2 million towards its £2.5 million target.

The NTS has been left with a £28 million shortfall in its income following the coronavirus lockdown.

Fundraising efforts have included the launch of two tartans and a cycle ride across the United States.

Ali MacLeod, head of fundraising at the NTS, said: “We wanted to inspire our supporters to explore and reconnect with the places they love and we protect and, if they are able to, fundraise to help ensure their on-going care and conservation.

“With our countryside places, gardens and estates now open to the public we’re asking everyone who enjoys walking in our many locations to join in. After such a difficult few months, many of us are craving the restorative effects of fresh air and greenery and the Trust has plenty of that to go round

“Stride Out For Scotland will not only inspire people to enjoy the stunning places on their doorsteps but will also help raise funds for our emergency appeal. Whether you’re a novice hill walker, an experienced hiker or just looking for a fun family adventures, there’s a walk to suit everyone.”

