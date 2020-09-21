National Trust boss seeks members’ ideas

MEMBERS of the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) have been asked to submit ideas for the conservation charity’s centenary ambitions.

Philip Long, who took over as chief executive on 1 July, addressed around 100 online participants at the trust’s annual general meeting on Saturday.

He asked them to contribute ideas for the NTS’s 10-year plan, which will encompass its 100th anniversary in 2031.

Long said: “The trust will begin to work to reset its vision and objectives through consultation with our Board, our staff – professional and volunteers, our members, partners and stakeholders.

“The trust will identify vital themes it wishes to address such as community, sustainable environment, working in partnership, that will enable our organisation to fulfil a renewed set of objectives and vision.

“We will set these out in an ambitious plan for the next 10 years, as the trust looks forward to celebrating its centenary in 2031.”

