Mountaineering Scotland name first female president

She fell in love with the Scottish mountains during a trip in 1998, but Anne Butler had no idea how much hillwalking would change her life.

And she now been named as Mountaineering Scotland’s first female president, a position she said she was honoured to hold.

Anne moved to Aviemore in 2008 and said hillwalking has kept her physically and mentally strong over the years.

A member of The Munro Society since 2005, holding the posts of Secretary and President, Anne is well-known for her extensive hillwalking experience.

She recently became the first-known woman to undertake two full rounds of Munros, Munro Tops, Corbetts, Grahams, Donalds and Furths.

‘I’m extremely proud to be elected as President of Mountaineering Scotland and honoured to be the first woman to hold the position,’ Anne said.

‘I fell in love with the mountains during a trip to Scotland in 1998 and I had no idea then, how hillwalking would shape my life over the next 25 years.

‘Following a move to Aviemore in 2008, hillwalking has kept me physically and mentally strong and I have developed a deep connection with the landscape and the natural environment.

‘Using my own personal experience, I would like to show that women of any age and athletic ability should not be deterred from accessing the hills.

‘I am keen to encourage women of all ages to safely explore and enjoy the Scottish mountains by advocating that the hills are a place to be shared by all.

‘I believe that my passion and enthusiasm for the Scottish hills and my extensive hill walking experience will be beneficial to Mountaineering Scotland.’

Anne takes over from Brian Shackleton, who stepped down as President at the recent AGM.

Stuart Younie, CEO of Mountaineering Scotland said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted that members have voted to approve the appointment of Anne Butler as the first female President of Mountaineering Scotland.

‘Anne’s achievements in the hillwalking community are second to none and she continues to be an inspiration for both new and seasoned hill baggers alike.

‘She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge gained over many years traveling and walking all over Scotland and I look forward to working with her to promote the work we do at Mountaineering Scotland to a wider and more diverse audience.’

