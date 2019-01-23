UK limited edition Discovery to mark 30 years

Land Rover is to mark the 30th anniversary of its Discovery with a limited-edition exclusively for UK customers.

Based on the Discovery Sd6 SE, the ‘Anniversary Edition’ features 22” wheels, fixed panoramic glass roof, privacy glass, a 380W MeridianTM sound system and a choice of metallic paint as standard.

A total of 400 Anniversary Editions are available in Santorini Black, Corris Grey Loire Blue or Indus Silver.

Rawdon Glover, managing director, Jaguar Land Rover UK, said: ‘The Discovery family represents the pinnacle of versatility, and we are proud to celebrate that lineage. Discovery has evolved in its 30-year history to consistently bring technology, capability and relevance to the ever-changing motoring community.

‘We have added extra value for our customers with the 30th Anniversary Edition, making what is regarded as the ‘Best Large SUV’ on sale today, even better.’

Since its launch in 1989, the Land Rover Discovery has become synonymous with adventure. Put to work in the most extreme of global locations and proving time and time again that capability does not come at the sacrifice of comfort, the Discovery has become revered by customers the world over.

In 2015, the award-winning Discovery gained a sibling in Discovery Sport which globally, became Land Rover’s best-seller. Together, Discovery and Discovery Sport became a family and have sold 1.7 million vehicles globally.

The critically acclaimed Discovery family continues to be a strong favourite with experts too with over 300 awards to its name.

The current generation Discovery continues to add accolades to the trophy cabinet, most recently achieving top honours from The Sun, Auto Express, Carbuyer, 4×4 and Tow Car publications and the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers.

In 2017, the Discovery was crowned best-in-class by the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers and then fought off tough competition from other category winners to take the top title.

That was the third time a Land Rover had emerged victorious at the awards as the previous Discovery 4 model wowed judges following its debut in 2009 and the Range Rover Evoque enjoyed success in 2011.

Discovery is the tool of choice for renowned global explorers, and also widely deployed for search and rescue, police and humanitarian initiatives across the world; a specially developed Discovery was recently commissioned as Red Cross’s new emergency mobile command centre to work with disaster response teams to help save lives.

The Anniversary Edition Discovery is priced at £59,995.