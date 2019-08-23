Proclaimers named one of the UK’s top driving songs

The Proclaimers’ song I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) has been named as one of the top 10 driving songs in Britain.

Craig and Charlie Reid’s 1988 hit came joint ninth in a poll by Budget UK car rental www.budget.co.uk, which reveals that for a third of Brits, Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody is the most popular choice when it comes to car karaoke!

Queen also takes second place in the list with We Will Rock You being chosen by almost a quarter of drivers (19%) voting it as their favourite road trip anthem.

Bon Jovi’s Runaway comes in at third place for Brits, and although classic rock hits seem to be popular across Europe to help drivers get in gear – feel good pop songs also make journeys more enjoyable with a fifth (18%) of Brits voting for Bruno Mars’ 24k Magic and Justin Timberlake’s smash hit Can’t Stop (17%) – perfect for lovers of chart music. As for the rest of the list, it’s a heady mix of The Beatles, Rihanna and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Louisa Bell, general manager UK at Avis Budget Group said: ‘A key part of a fun road trip is the accompanying music and playing some of the all-time classics for car karaoke means everyone can get involved. Whether it’s a city break, beach holiday or countryside getaway, these top tunes will make journeys even more memorable.’ visit

Top 10 road trip songs in the UK:

1, Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (29%); 2, Queen – We Will Rock You (19%); 3, Bon Jovi – Runaway (18%); 4, Bruno Mars – 24K Magic (18%); 5, Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop the Feeling (17%); 6, Survivor – Eye Of The Tiger (17%); 7, Rihanna – Shut Up and Drive (17%); 8, Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama (14%); 9=, Oasis – What’s The Story Morning Glory? (13%), The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) (13%).