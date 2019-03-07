New dealership opens in the north east of Scotland

A leading car firm has opened its fifth new dealership in as many weeks, with the appointment of Mackie Motors in north-east Scotland.

MG Motor’s new dealership will represent the growing car brand from a newly renovated showroom in Brechin, Angus.

Managing director at Mackie Motors, Kevin Mackie, said: ‘This is a hugely exciting time to join the MG network and we’re delighted to be bringing value-for-money MG cars to Brechin.

‘We have a strong local reputation and I would not be bringing MG to my customers if I were not completely confident about the quality and reliability of modern MGs. That confidence is backed-up by MG’s seven year warranty, which is a fantastic statement for our customers.’

Mark Hallam, network development manager at MG, added: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Mackie Motors to the MG network, expanding our coverage in Scotland. With a clear focus on delivering a great customer experience, we’re sure that Mackie Motors will be an important part of the MG family for many years.’