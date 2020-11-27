Montane turns Black Friday ‘Green’

OUTDOOR clothing brand Montane is donating its enitre “Black Friday” marketing budget to the European Outdoor Conservation Association (EOCA).

The Northumberland-based label will give €5,000 (about £4,500) to the charity to fund projects including tackling plastic pollution in Brazil, Columbia, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

Global marketing manager Matthew Hickman said: “Throughout the year, Montane is committed to working with suppliers and organisations to limit the impact of the products we produce, so we wanted to use this opportunity – the platform of Black Friday – to take a step back and make a difference.

“Through our Black Friday donation to the EOCA and our partnership with the British Mountaineering Council, we’re doing what we can to help protect the landscapes that we, and many others, cherish for future generations to come.

“Working in synergy with our ‘Further. Forever.’ ethos and specifically focusing on our ‘built to last’ promise, we want to encourage anyone who is planning to make purchases over the coming days to shop sustainably and buy consciously.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s outdoors pages.