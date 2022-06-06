Loch Lomond footpath damage exposed

SIMULATIONS of the damage caused to footpaths in Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park has been revealed.

Images were created to show the state of footpaths 50 years from now if current erosion and littering continues.

Scottish Field has often highlighted the need to protect Scotland’s countryside and the hard work that goes into maintaining footpaths on its outdoors pages, both in print and online.

Joanne Backshall, programme manager at camaign group Fix the Fells, said: “Footpath erosion is where trampling has killed vegetation and exposed bare soil and loose stone, which gets washed away to create unsightly gullies and scars in the landscape.

“It’s caused by a combination of people and rainwater, and the severity is largely determined by the number of walkers and how many stray from the designated path.

“If no action is taken to look after paths and repair damage, then erosion will spread – more vegetation will be trampled and die, more soil and stone will be exposed and washed away, and ultimately more of our stunning mountain tops, ridges and main routes will become gullied and ugly.”

Giles Polito, marketing director at clothing company Rohan, which created the images, added: “We’re incredibly fortunate in the UK to have such stunning national parks on our doorstep and it’s fantastic that so many people are getting out to enjoy them.

“Since our launch in 1972, we’ve always encouraged the nation to head outside and explore these spaces, but it’s also important that we do everything we can to protect them, particularly those with high footfall, so that future generations can appreciate them as much as we do.

“We all have a joint responsibility to look after the British countryside and listening to and supporting charities like Fix the Fells is a great way to play your part.”

Rohan also created simulations of damage at other national parks.

Read more outdoors stories in the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.

