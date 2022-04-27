Less than 10 weeks until GWCT Scottish Game Fair

There are now just over two months to go until the GWCT Scottish Game Fair.

Some 35,000 visitors and 400 exhibitors will descend on Perthshire for the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust’s annual festival of countryside and conservation, which returns for the 33rd time to Scone Palace from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 July.

Research has shown that the much-loved event will give the local economy a £5 million boost, as visitors fill local hotels and restaurants.

The three-day outdoor event, which is aimed at families, will showcase Scottish country pursuits, game cookery, hill ponies, falconry and gundogs. There will also be a strong food and drink theme, with chef Nick Nairn on hand all weekend serving up incredible game dishes in the on-site restaurant.

Run on behalf of the GWCT as one of its main annual fundraisers, the event supports a lot of the research, development and education that the charity undertakes.

Show director James Gower said that this year’s show, which is yet again sponsored by NFU Mutual, has already exceeded expectations: ‘Trade stand space has sold out and there are more sponsors and celebrities attending than ever before.

‘This event has a very clear, strong identity and everyone just loves it.

‘The event draws people from all over Scotland. Centrally located just off the A9 and less than an hour from central Edinburgh, Scone Palace is easily accessible by road, rail and air meaning The GWCT Scottish Game Fair is the ultimate meeting of the clans and this year will be better than ever.’

GWCT Scotland director Rory Kennedy added: ‘Everyone can expect yet another fabulous event this year in the format they know and love in the wonderful setting of Scone Palace.

‘The event is so important to the region, the industry, our visitors and stakeholders and will provide much-needed funding for the GWCT. In fact, this event has been suchg a success that it has inspired another GWCT Game Fair in Wales this September.’

For more information, visit www.scottishfair.com.