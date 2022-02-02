Lantra Scotland announce finalists for ALBAS 22

Scotland’s top trainees and rural learners have been named as finalists for Lantra Scotland’s Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills (the ALBAS).

The talented apprentices and trainees who have made the shortlist will find out if they have won at a prestigious gala dinner and award ceremony on Thursday, March 3, at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Dunblane Hydro.

Lantra Scotland is the sector skills council for land-based, aquaculture and environmental conservation industries and the ALBAS play a vital role in promoting rural careers, celebrating the achievements of learners, and highlighting the importance to employers of investing in skills.

Hosting the ALBAS for the evening will be farmer and stand-up comedian Jim Smith.

Industry categories at the awards cover agriculture, aquaculture, equine, environmental conservation, game and wildlife, horticulture, land-based engineering and trees and timber.

As well as prizes for overall winner, runner-up and modern apprentice of the year, there are also prizes for higher education, school pupil and secondary schools, CARAS (Council for Awards of Agricultural Societies), Jean’s Jam for inspirational tutor, the Tam Tod Trophy for outstanding young learner, and the Anna Murray Award for Partnership Working.

The finalists for ALBAS 2022 were chosen by an independent judging panel made up of influential figures from across the land-based and aquaculture sector, chaired by Keith Paterson of Forestry and Land Scotland.

The finalists for ALBAS 2022 are:

Ellen Anderson, aged 16 has completed a Grow and Learn Certificate from the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society at Meldrum Academy in Aberdeenshire;

Alicja Blaszczk, aged 24 from Ormiston in East Lothian, has been doing a Modern Apprenticeship in General Agriculture at George Brown & Sons through Borders College;

Rory Donaldson, aged 17 from Comrie in Perthshire, has completed a National Certificate in Gamekeeping at Drummond Estates through SRUC Elmwood Campus in Fife;

Craig Farmer, aged 24 from East Kilbride, Glasgow, has completed an Extended Diploma in Land-based Technology at Bryson Tractors Ltd through SRUC Oatridge;

Eloise Fenton, aged 28 from Shawhill in Glasgow in Glasgow, has completed a National Certificate in Horticulture and Horticultural Therapy at Glasgow Clyde College;

Derek Ferguson, aged 33 from the Shetland Islands, is doing a Technical Apprenticeship in Aquaculture Management at Grieg Seafood through the Shetland UHI;

Charlotte Martin, aged 49 from Lanark, has completed an HND in Countryside Management at SRUC Oatridge;

Brogan Noble, aged 15, has completed a Grow and Learn Certificate from the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society at Meldrum Academy;

Logan Bainbridge, aged 17 from Tarbet in Argyll and Bute, has completed a National Certificate in Gamekeeping through SRUC Elmwood Campus;

Rachel Orchard, aged 23 from Banchory in Aberdeenshire, has been doing a Modern Apprenticeship in Trees and Timber at Forestry Land Scotland through the Scottish School of Forestry;

Victoria Potts, aged 24 from Banchory in Aberdeenshire, has been doing a Modern Apprenticeship in Trees and Timber at Forestry and Land Scotland through the Scottish School of Forestry;

Natalia Reifart-Bieganowska, aged 34 from Paisley, has completed a National Certificate in Landscape Design through Glasgow Clyde College;

Emmanuelle Rey, aged 43 from Glendevon, Dollar, has completed a Modern Apprenticeship in Aquaculture at Dawnfresh Farming Ltd, through Shetland UHI;

Caroline von Linden, aged 42 from Maybole in South Ayrshire, is doing an Equido Level 4 at the Turnberry Hotel through Ross Dhu Equestrian Ltd;

Stephanie Wharrie, aged 30 from Overton in Wishaw, has been doing an Equido Level 3 at Ross Dhu Equestrian Limited;

Daisy Wright, aged 36 from Edinburgh, has completed an HNC in Landscape Management and Horticulture at Historic Environment Scotland through SRUC Oatridge;

Martin Young, aged 20 from Insch in Aberdeenshire, has been doing an IMI Extended Diploma in Land-based Technology at Sellars through SRUC Barony;

William Yuille, aged 17 from Hollybush in Ayr, has been doing a Modern Apprenticeship in Agriculture at South Corton Farm through SRUC Barony;

Wallace Hall Academy, Dumfries, for their WHApples Orchard, Polytunnels and Composting projects;

The Nicolson Institute, Stornoway, for their garden project.

Liz Barron-Majerik, director of Lantra Scotland, said: ‘It is a privilege to be able to name the finalists for our 2022 ALBAS, especially in this, the twentieth year the awards have been running.

‘Since they were first launched, there have been over 1000 nominees and 300 finalists from across our industries.

‘The ALBAS have become well-known for highlighting the achievements of new entrants and career changers in our sector, as well as promoting skills development and effective partnership working.

‘As well as congratulating the finalists, I’d also like to say well done to everyone who was nominated, whether they have made it to the later stages of our awards or not. They should be very proud of this recognition.’

Lantra are also very grateful to the independent and experienced panel of industry figures who do the judging, to training providers and employers who submit the nominations, and of course to all of our generous supporters”.

Tickets for the evening are available from Lantra Scotland by calling 01738 310164 or emailing scotland@lantra.co.uk.