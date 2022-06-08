Langholm Moor buyout gets £1m ‘major game-changer’

THE Langholm Moor buyout has received a £1 million donation from the Scottish Land Fund.

The sum was described as a “major game-changer” for the South of Scotland’s biggest community buyout.

The town of Langholm in Dumfries & Galloway aims to raise £2.2m by next month to purchase 5,300 acres of Langholm Moor from Buccleuch Estates in order to double the size of the new community-owned Tarras Valley nature reserve.

Jenny Barlow, the reserve’s manager, said: “With the clock seriously ticking if we are to achieve this once-in-a-lifetime community purchase, this award from the Scottish Land Fund is a major game-changer.

“It has really turned the tide in our favour, and we are hugely grateful.

“Thanks to other generous donations, including from thousands of people from all over the world to our public crowdfunder, we are now just £450,000 shy of reaching our overall target.

“We’re going to work tirelessly to make this happen.”

Last month, Buccleuch Estates gave the Langholm Initiative a two-month extension to the deadline for raising the cash.

