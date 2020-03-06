Keeping the natural born killer under control

Out-of-control dogs in the countryside pose a growing threat to livestock, but for an animal that is foremost a hunter, the blame lies with the owner.

There are currently in the region of eight million dogs in the UK, and many unaccounted for as the problem of abandonment increases.

In 2014-15, local authorities dealt with 100,000 strays – that equates to an astonishing 270 dogs every day. Since the recession, the problem has worsened. Sadly, it is my opinion that it would be preferable if owners who are unable to cope and cannot find suitable new homes for these unfortunate dogs have them put down. Instead, the dogs are chucked out, frequently to meet the same fate via a circuitous route; perhaps run over or starved to death.

But it does not work like that. The nation faces a canine crisis. Many of the dogs in question are in a terrible state due to being badly treated and are sometimes dangerous.

As a child we had labradors and spaniels that were used for work as well as being pets. In my adult life, collies have dominated. I am often asked, ‘How long does it take to train your dogs?’

The answer is simple – as long as the dog lives; it’s a work in progress. Our collies are not particularly well trained compared to some, but they have to fit into our lives and not the other way around, and their conduct on a walk is of vital importance.

I always try to see both sides of a story, but when it comes to uncontrolled dogs, there is only one side; and even the most benign dog can be a potential killer.

Dog walking is one of the nation’s most popular pastimes. I see more and more dogs out of control, and from our home surrounded by a Core Path network, hear the sounds of dogs hunting and running amok all around us.

In particular, there are two vast status symbol breeds – one bred traditionally for bringing down lions. Totally out of control, they terrorise the local roe deer population and have torn the throats from young deer on several occasions.

How long before they start on sheep? It’s not the dogs’ fault – it is all down to the owners.

In Scotland, the Land Reform Act 2003 comprehensively codified the ancient tradition of the right to universal access. It established a right to be on land for recreational, educational and certain other purposes, and a right to cross over land.

Access rights apply to non-motorised activities, including walking, cycling, riding and camping. However, these rights only exist when carried out responsibly, as specified in the Scottish Outdoor Access Code. And that is the point – ‘responsibly’. Many dog owners are hugely irresponsible.

In April, it became law for all dogs in Scotland to be micro-chipped. Though vets and welfare organisations welcome this sensible move, it will do little to curb the increase in dog incidents, as those who need it most ignore the latest legislation. And who is going to police it?

In February 2016, a young Ayrshire farmer posted graphic images on social media of the devastation to his sheep following an incident when three dogs went on the rampage. They attacked 30 ewes, leaving nine dead and five critically injured.

The worst incident took place in March 2016 in southern England when 116 sheep were discovered dead, driven up against a fence. They had been harried to death or suffocated in sheer panic. As well as the financial implications of this horror – amounting to £17,000 – such a harrowing tragedy will linger long in the minds of those who bore witness to it.

The Scottish Farmer reports more incidents than ever. ‘The increase in the number of dogs worrying sheep is an alarming trend, but what is more alarming is the presumption of innocence on the part of the dog by a pet-loving British public,’ said deputy editor Ken Fletcher.

‘Until recently, it was expected that if a dog was found worrying sheep, then it and its owner had to accept the consequences – which more often than not they did. Nowadays, a worrying trend is for farmers who do shoot rogue dogs to be vilified via social media, which in turn is picked up by the printed media.

‘The dog is often made out to be something of a saint, pictured with a toddler or child. The farmer is seen as a “bad person” as, more often than not, he does not have the time or the means to defend his right to shoot the dog in the first place. Given the increase in sheep worrying, it’s maybe something that Police Scotland should take up with as much vigour as they seem to be doing with wildlife crime. That is often seen as “a good thing”, but in my view a dog which worries sheep to death is a crime every bit as heinous as shooting a hen harrier.’

Sheep worrying can start as an innocent game. Years ago I learnt the hard way when I left three collies loose in the farmyard thinking they would doze in the sun. When I returned, it was to find two of the pet lambs with their ears torn and another with a bite on its side. We were lucky, but it would not have taken much more for our dogs to take their game to new heights.

Two dogs are always worse than one, and three is a pack; the dog is first and foremost a hunter with primeval instincts; even the softest breeds are lethal. You can never say never.

As well as livestock owners’ concerns about sheep and the vulnerability of lambing ewes, they have major worries about dog walkers entering fields of cows and calves. This is a volatile combination and can lead to serious injury.

You cannot blame a newly calved cow for being highly protective, yet people on public footpaths crossing farmland remain ignorant to this danger. When something happens the farmer is all too often blamed.

‘It becomes increasingly impossible for us to cope with the large numbers of thoughtless walkers, particularly those with dogs running wild,’ says livestock farmer George Duncan.

‘The number of times I have asked politely for owners to put dogs on a lead only to be told to go forth and multiply is too numerous to list. I am furious about it and am horrified by the attitude of certain members of the public, and dog excrement spreads worms and disease.

‘It’s dangerous too when they ramble through cows and calves, which shows the growing lack of respect for those living and working in the rural environment. If they get chased, I in turn receive a string of verbal abuse.’

Wildlife is frequently put in danger. During the nesting and breeding season, dog damage is a huge problem. Ground nesting birds are disturbed, never to return to eggs or chicks, and dogs often devour nest contents.

The crux of the matter is that there are no bad dogs, just bad owners. Which brings me to another issue that makes my blood boil – who is supposed to remove all the little packages of turds tied to trees and fences that increasingly adorn many well-worn public paths?

(This feature was originally published in 2016)