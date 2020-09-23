Keela releases anti-viral outdoor clothing

SCOTTISH outdoor clothing brand Keela has unveiled a range of anti-viral garments.

The active ingredient on Keela’s “ViralOff” clothes reduces viruses on the garments by 99% over a two-hour period, the company said.

Keela developed the range with textile technology firm Polygiene.

Sam Fernando, Keela’s sales director, said: “During the design phase of the collection, it became clear that we wanted to make products that are not only suitable for the current covid-19 pandemic, but ones that are a longer-term solution to enhance hygiene.

“Basing the range around a handful of our best-selling lines means we know we are producing durable, high-quality products our customers will love and will feel comfortable taking into the outdoors.”

