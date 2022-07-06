Joe Wicks hits Scone Palace and Thirlestane Castle

TELEVISION star Joe Wicks will visit Thirlestane Castle in Lauder and Scone Palace near Perth next month as part of his exercise show tour.

The fitness expert, dubbed “the nation’s PE teacher” after running online exercise classes during the pandemic lockdowns, will run lessons in Lauder on 5 August and at Scone the following day.

His seven-date tour, which begins at Forde Abbey in Somerset on 31 July, is raising money for the BBC’s “Children in Need” appeal.

Last summer, Wicks visited six venues in six days and raised £50,000 for the charity.

He said: “I’m really excited to be taking ‘PE with Joe’ on the road again with Mini and meeting so many amazing people dedicated to keeping fit and having fun – I can’t wait to see you all there.

“Last year was such an incredible and humbling experience.

“Meeting everyone that came along and hearing their inspiring stories meant so much to me.

“It really emphasised the importance of moving your body, not just for keeping fit, but for the truly positive impact it can have on your mental health.”

News of the tour comes amid a busy summer for both of the Scottish venues.

Scone Palace recently hosted the Scottish Game Fair and the venue’s first garden fair.

Meanwhile, Thirlestane Castle played host to the Sir Jackie Stewart Classic.

