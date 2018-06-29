Jacobite’s new £2.4 million catamaran sets sail on Loch Ness

Cruise tour operator Jacobite has welcomed a £2.4 million catamaran to its fleet.

The Jacobite Maverick sailed its maiden voyage on Loch Ness this week and was saluted in a fly-by thanks to Scotland’s Maverick pilot David Heather-Hayes.

‘When searching for a fitting name, ‘Maverick’ stood out as it means quite unlike anything else – which sums up the Loch Ness by Jacobite experience,’ said Freda Newton, managing director of Jacobite.

‘We commissioned Wight Shipyard to build the boat and we are really pleased with the end result. The quality is fantastic and it will help us share the loch with even more visitors to the Highlands.’

The addition of the Jacobite Maverick brings the company’s fleet up to four and follows record-breaking visitor numbers in 2017.

Celebrating the launch at Jacobite’s Dochgarroch headquarters was Drew Hendry, MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey.

He was joined by 50 guests for an exclusive preview aboard the bespoke 20-metre catamaran.

Drew Hendry, said: ‘It was a privilege to join the Jacobite team on-board the Maverick for its maiden voyage, which marks further investment from the company into the region.

‘It’s experiences like these that make the Highlands such a desirable destination, and it’s no surprise that visitor numbers continue to increase.’

The Jacobite Maverick’s lightweight design provides eco-friendly sailing between Dochgarroch, the Clansman Harbour and the historic ruins of Urquhart Castle.