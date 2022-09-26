Jackie Bird is new National Trust for Scotland president

TELEVISION presenter Jackie Bird was appointed as president of the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) on Saturday.

Members of the charity approved her appointment at the trust’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Glasgow.

David Mitchell, who convened the AGM as deputy chair of the NTS, said: “Jackie Bird is already a committed friend to the NTS, doing a wonderful job at presenting our ‘Love Scotland’ podcasts.

“We are delighted that she has strengthened the connection, taking on this valuable ambassadorial role for the trust and the work we do across Scotland.

“Jackie’s deep interest in Scotland’s heritage, and her skills at communicating that, will be a huge asset to the trust.

“We’re grateful to Jackie for accepting the role, delighted that our members confirmed her appointment, and very excited about working with her to tell people about Scotland’s magnificent heritage and the work the trust does to protect, care for, share and speak up for it.”

Bird began her career as a journalist with the Glasgow Times newspaper, before moving to The Sun.

She presented BBC One’s Reporting Scotland programme for 30 years, and now hosts the channel’s Scotland’s People Awards and its Children in Need coverage.

Fresh from presenting last week’s Scottish Press Awards, Bird said: “When I started hosting the NTS podcast during the pandemic, my eyes were really opened to the value of its people, its places and the breadth of its activity to protect Scotland’s heritage.

“I knew the trust cared for some of Scotland’s most historic buildings and landscapes, but I hadn’t fully realised its vast remit in terms of protecting our natural world – from flora and fauna to the stewardship of entire islands.

“More than ever, I know the importance of the trust’s work to all parts of Scotland and to all generations who live or visit here.

“I’m absolutely committed to, and excited about using my role as president to communicate that importance to different audiences, and I’m flattered to have the opportunity to do so.”

