House of Bruar: Fly fishing day

The House of Bruar is hosting a special fly fishing even next month

The event on 6 April will offer fishing enthusiasts hands-on experience with some of the best brands and experts in the industry.

Dive into the world of innovative rod and line design alongside Join Simon Gawesworth, Chris Andersen and the specialists from Guide Flyfishing.

The day, which runs from 10am – 5pm will consist of exciting talks on new products and techniques being used, casting demos down on the River Garry and competitions for all ages.

In store some of the latest products from Rio and Sage will be on show, with keen anglers being led through the latest technologies and lots of opportunities for hands-on product testing.

