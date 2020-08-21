Glencoe tops staycation hit list thanks to Skyfall

GLENCOE’S appearance in James Bond flick Skyfall has pushed it to the top of a list of film locations that Britons want to visit during their summer holidays, according to a new survey.

Twenty percent of the people who responded to the poll by breakdown service Green Flag want to visit Glencoe.

A further 18% want to see Harry Potter locations in Oxford, while 17% want to travel to Edinburgh to find sites connected to Trainspotting.

Some 4.6 million Britons said that they have chosen a “staycation” this summer so that they can visit some of their favourite movie locations.

Other places that proved popular included Carmarthenshire in Wales for its appearance in Monty Python and The Holy Grail and Notting Hill’s eponymous outing with Hugh Grant.

