Glasgow expects up to 30,000 runners this weekend

Up to 30,000 people are to descend on Glasgow this weekend.

Runners from all over the UK and beyond are coming to Scotland’s largest city for this year’s Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run, for the annual mass participation events.

Super Saturday gets the weekend off to flying start with the kids and family events, based in and around George Square. The Bank of Scotland Junior Great Scottish Run is first up with the young athletes of the future taking on a 2.5k course, followed by the Family Mile, a great event that introduces many children to running for the first time.

The finale event on Saturday is the Toddler Dash with little ones up to 5 years old providing the biggest ‘ahh’ factor of the day, shortly after a flurry of activity from charities, sports clubs and more around Scotland have compete against each other to take glory in the Mascot Race.

Laura Muir, Bank of Scotland ambassador and gold medallist at the 2018 European Championships will kick off the Family Mile and Toddler Dash. The Scottish track and field athlete will also be leading the Junior Run medal presentation.

Sunday is given over to the 10k and half marathon, with both events starting in George Square and taking runners on a sight-seeing tour of the city before they experience the exhilarating finish line feeling for themselves as they pass under McLennan Arch and head down the home straight onto Glasgow Green, motivated along the way by music, pipers, charity cheering points and enthusiastic crowds of spectators.

Dame Kelly Holmes, double Olympic Gold medallist, will start this year’s 10k.

At the head of the half marathon field will be a host of world-class athletes including Chris Thompson, back to defend his 2017 victory and will face Mike Shelley, who won the first of his two Commonwealth gold medals at Glasgow 2014.

In the women’s half marathon race Rose Chelimo, 2017 World Athletics Championship marathon gold medalist will line up alongside Olympic bronze medalist Mare Dibaba.

Bank of Scotland have been partners of the event for 10 years running and this will be its second year with Mental Health UK as its charity partner. Last year alone more than £4 million was raised by runners for numerous charities close to their heart.

Also in its second year is the Community Challenge, an initiative to support Bank of Scotland’s ongoing mission to get Scotland active, with runners representing various Scottish Local Authorities having taken on personalised ’10 week to 10k’ training programmes.

Philip Grant Chair, Scottish Executive Committee Lloyds Banking Group, said: ‘It’s been an extra special year leading up to the 2018 Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run as it marks our 10th year as proud partner. The last decade we have seen this amazing event grow to become one of Scotland’s biggest and best. It truly is a unique celebration of running and community spirit for people of all abilities. I’d like to wish all the runners the very best of luck.’

The event will be broadcast live on BBC2 and BBC2 Scotland from 11am – 1.45pm.

For more information on the Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run visit greatscottishrun.com.