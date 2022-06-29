Floors Castle launches fairytale trail

FLOORS Castle in the Borders has created a fairytale activity trail for children.

The trail includes following Alice down the rabbit hole to play croquet with flamingos and hedgehogs, playing Rapunzel’s “whack a wicked witch”, building the houses of the Three Little Pigs, and avoiding the jaws of the castle’s resident ticking crocodile.

The Duke of Roxburghe, who lives at Floors Castle, said: “I am delighted to announce this exciting new trail for summer 2022, which follows on from the success of last year’s Peter Rabbit trail.

“The trail is a great opportunity to enjoy a wholesome family day out, outdoors in our beautiful, historic gardens.

“Each element of the trail has been designed with families in mind and I’m particularly glad that we’ve been able to make what is sure to be a fun and interactive experience, memorable too.”

The trail will remain open every day until 20 September.

The castle – which also has gardens, riverside walks, and cafés in its courtyard and terrace – is part of the wider Roxburghe Estate.