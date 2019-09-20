Five fantastic places to take your canine companion

Are you looking for the perfect autumnal spot in which to take your dogs to stretch their legs (and yours)?

We recommend these five great walks in Aberdeenshire.

Stonehaven Beach

Measuring slightly more than a kilometre, Stonehaven Beach is home to a seemingly endless stretch of pebbly sand for your dog to tear across. For those slightly more refined, (walker or dog!) large boulders make for superb exploring spots, with an abundance of nooks and crannies to delve into. Pictured admiring the beach’s model lighthouse is Dougal, who we’re sure would agree that Stonehaven Beach is a wonderful venue for a family trip but following the walk, a visit to the local fish and chip shop is compulsory!

Walking time: 1 hour

Dunnottar Woods

Snugly nestled between Aberdeen and Montrose, Dunnottar Woods lies slightly to the south side of Stonehaven, making it a widely accessible and picturesque dog walk. Featuring several entrances, the path is often peppered with wildflower in the summer and adorned with a velvet patchwork of brittle leaves, knitting together a blanket of golden tones in the autumn – a truly mesmerising sight for the whole family, with a heightened sense of mystery and adventure. Hauling your beloved pooch away, like Angus pictured here, will certainly prove a challenge!

Walking time: 1 hour

Newseat Woods

With an ancient stone circle dating back to 3000 BC, Newseat Woods seems to emanate a mystical aura with the presence of jungle like paths further adding to the somewhat eerie atmosphere. However, such sinister vegetation was no match for Duch, pictured, and owner, Kalina, both of whom thoroughly enjoyed their adventure in Newseat Woods as have many others, with the location having been described as ‘lovely and quiet’. A word of warning – to fully embrace and enjoy the serene tranquillity, one must be very wary of the vicious stinging nettles!

Walking time: 1 hour

Duff House Grounds

Planted in the heart of Banff, Aberdeenshire, Duff House represents some of Scotland’s finest baroque architecture, featuring a luxurious exterior and a vast stretch of exquisite landscapes. The main attraction itself, the magnificent Georgian mansion, dates back to early 1735 and is surrounded by a stunning array of beautiful grounds, perfect for a visit with the family and of course, your trusty hound. Nearby parking facilities make for an easily accessible venue, allowing dog walkers to enjoy a wonderful day out with breathtaking scenery and lots of exciting terrain for your dog to explore. Oldie, pictured, certainly enjoyed climbing upon the discarded logs and cannot wait to return!

Walking time: N/A

Beachie Hedges

Known as ‘Beachie Hedges’ by the Stuartfield locals, this diverse walk includes a plethora of different elements, with segments of town walking, scenic countryside and even rivers for your dog to frolic in. The journey weaves and winds its way along Knock Street and the B9030 before voyaging over a trickling river – Nellie, pictured, believes it’s perfect for a spot of doggy paddle! Spanning 230 acres, Aden Country Park has been recognised as one of the country’s best green spaces with a prestigious Green Flag award, and makes for a stunning destination. A superb location to let your dog run free, we wish you luck when facing the inevitably arduous task of dragging your dog away!

Walking time: 40 mins