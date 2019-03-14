Finding time for your dog is a challenge

Finding time for outdoor activities and poor weather conditions have been voted by Scots dog owners as the biggest obstacles to taking good care of their dogs.

That’s according a new study by quality clothing and home décor retailer Lands’ End.

With almost one in four people owning a dog in Scotland, recent research by the Lands’ End found that while pet ownership remains as high as ever, many dog owners face obstacles in keeping their dogs as happy and healthy as possible.

They say that 30% of Scotland’s dog owners find emotional attachment the most challenging aspect of having a dog.

Lack of time (51%), weather conditions (21%) and lack of energy (17%) have been identified as the biggest obstacles across the UK

One in three dog owners keep dogs more active in summer and one in four say that activities depend on weather conditions.

Long walks and runs in parks top the list of favourite activities with dogs, followed by playing games with their dog (27%) while almost a quarter of the dog owners prefer staying in with their dogs (23%).

Alison Thomas, clinical compliance manager at Blue Cross, an animal welfare charity, said: ‘It is important to ensure that your dog gets a walk in all weathers, but only if it is safe for you to go out. If you aren’t able to head outdoors on dark and cold evenings, make sure your dog feels exercised and is mentally stimulated through games inside the home.’

When it comes to keeping dogs warm in colder months, 43% of UK dog owners rely on dogs’ coats, boots and drying them off after the walk (35%). However, one in four dog owners go on walks as normal, taking no special care of the dog when it gets colder.

Alison suggested: ‘In colder months, short-coated breeds, like greyhounds, Dobermans and Staffordshire bull terriers struggle the most to cope with the cold so make sure your dog has some winter clothes, like a cosy doggy jumper or coat on when they go outside. Where grit or salt spreading has taken place in icy weather, it is important to give your dog’s paws a wash when you get home. It is possible for your dog to become ill as a result of taking in a lot of salt when licking their paws.’

According to the study, less than half of the UK dog owners describe themselves as active, while almost two thirds would like to increase their activity levels. The key to better activity levels seems to lie in having the right walking attire as that makes 50% of dog owners more likely to keep their pooches active despite weather conditions, the study suggests.

For more detailed information about the study as well as how to take better care of dogs in colder months as well as keep them active, visit https://www.landsend.co.uk/noname/co/keeping-active-with-your-dog.html.

