Get in on time and choose some free shoes

Free trainers are up for grabs as a new store opens in Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries.

It is set to welcome footwear specialists schuh to its retail line-up this Friday, 15 March.

Sneaker heads across Glasgow will be in for a treat, as the new store will stock a wide range of major brands in the latest styles from the likes of Adidas, Converse, Timberland and Vans.

The new flagship 7,855 sq ft store, which faces on to Buchanan Street, will open its doors for the first time this Friday at noon.

As a special thanks to loyal customers, schuh will be offering the first 10 customers through the door a free pair of trainers up to the value of £75.

Customers looking to stand out from the crowd can also opt to have a bespoke design applied to their trainers, courtesy of artists from the Sneaker Stockroom – completely free of charge.

The launch will also play host to Glasgow’s favourite busker, Ben Monteith as well as DJ Maveen, who will be on hand to entertain the crowds while they shop.

Kathy Murdoch, centre manager at Buchanan Galleries, said: ‘schuh is a fantastic addition to our already strong retail mix at Buchanan Galleries. Trainers have become collectable items and Glasgow is packed with sneaker fans who are always on the lookout for the latest designs being released for sale. I’m sure our customers will be eager to check out the wide range of shoes and trainers on offer at schuh.’

Colin Temple, managing director at schuh, said: ‘Opening a new store always causes a certain amount of anticipation, however as Glasgow is our heartland we are excited to see the reaction to schuh at the buzzing Buchanan Galleries.’

Shoppers attending the store on launch day will also be able to get their hands on one of the 500 free gift bags up for grabs across the weekend.

