Atlantic Salmon Trust auction is open

THE Atlantic Salmon Trust has launched its annual auction to raise money for research.

More than 100 lots are up for grabs, including fishing, shooting, and stalking experiences at some of Scotland’s most exclusive locations.

Works of art, clothing, and food and drink are also going under the online hammer.

Wild salmon stocks have plunged by 70% over the past 25 years, according to the Perth-based charity.

“Our wild salmon are now at crisis point, and it is only through evidence-based scientific research that the trust and its partners can influence the policy changes we need to give our salmon a future,” said the Atlantic Salmon Trust.

The auction runs until 17 November.

