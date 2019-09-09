Experience Commando Country in person

The chance to experience Commando Country and study the history and evolution of the Commando in Scotland is now on offer.

Commando Country is an exclusive event that visits the key Commando Training Areas of WWII between the 7 and 10 of November 2019.

It will be accommodated at Arisaig House, a four star country house, and a home of SOE training in the Lochaber Special Area.

The excursions include lunch at Achnacarry, attendance at the Remembrance parade at the Commando Memorial with Royal Marines from 43 Commando and the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines, hosted throughout by Dr Tom Keene, a noted Military Historian and author.

The itinerary also includes a regimental dinner hosted by serving Royal Marine officers, visit the sites of WW2 commando training including, Achnacarry, Castle Cliff assault/river crossing stances, the Clan Cameron Museum, and the Spean Bridge Commando Memorial. Attendees will be escorted by staff of RMA – the Royal Marines charity, with luxury coach travel from Arisaig House.

Dr Keene will give fascinating presentations on the origins, role and training of SOE, the history of the commando and evolution of commando training, the evolution of the commando dagger as a Corps symbol, the story of the Cockleshell Heroes – Bombs, Kayaks and Cyanide!, and Evolution of 62 Commando and the story of raiding.

There will be presentations by Paul Macdonald, a local historian and knife maker to include unarmed combat display in period uniforms, Fairburn Sykes fighting knife, WW2 weapons stance, and membership of the Commando Club.

For a donation of £2000 (or £3000 per couple), you will enjoy a place on the next Arisaig House Experience, and become a founding member of the Commando Club, Scotland.

For further info, contact Major Nick Holloway BEM RM (Retd) by emailing n.holloway@rma-trmc.org or call 07511 045248.