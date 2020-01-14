Establishing standards in the game sector

The first best practice qualification of its kind for the game sector has been created to establish industry standards for game management.

Standard setting and training organisation, BASIS, and the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) have joined forces to provide the course.

The BASIS Certificate in Game Management is designed to encourage best practice across the sector, while providing qualified individuals with a professional accreditation that demonstrates assurance of high standards of practice to employers, customers and the general public.

Roger Draycott, head of advisory at the GWCT, revealed that the organisation will host the training courses at the GWCT Allerton Project, in Leicestershire, with the first one starting on 10 March 2020.

He said: ‘There are various academic courses and apprenticeships available for gamekeepers starting out in their careers, but there’s nothing currently available for more experienced individuals.

‘This qualification is tailored for all levels of gamekeeper, as well as estate managers, landowners, shoot managers and shoot captains in fact it is aimed at everyone who has responsibility for running a shoot.’

The three-day training course will include various modules in both practical and lecture-based sessions, covering predation control, gamebird releasing, shoot and land management, game crops and industry regulation.

Roger added that to complete the Certificate, candidates are required to take a multiple choice and short answer exam paper at the end of the training.

He said: ‘It’s worth noting that everything from the training through to the examination have been tailored to suit those with or without an academic background. This is to ensure the qualification will be accessible to all.’

Stephen Jacob, BASIS CEO, added: ‘It will take time for individuals to become qualified, but this new Certificate is the first step in the right direction and could play a key part in securing a sustainable future for the game industry.’

The course content features: Predation control; Farmland habitat management; Woodland management; Game crops; Releasing game; Game shoot management; Self-regulation within the shooting sector.

For more information, or to book onto the first course visit HERE or call 01425 652381.