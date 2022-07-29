TWO Scottish riders are heading to France to represent Great Britain on their horses.

Katie Braid and Cara Newman were one of the junior duo pairs selected for this month’s Techniques de Randonnée Équestre de Compétition (TREC) World Championships.

Their selection marks the first time that a Scottish duo has been chosen for the British squad.

They will join the other duo – Louisa Brammer and Eleanor Prescott – and the senior team, which consists of Kirsty Adams, Caroline Brammer, and Kate Gillam.

“Most of the competition comprises challenges you would meet out riding in the countryside and involves the skills and hazards you might encounter while hacking in an unfamiliar area – including map reading, mounting and dismounting, going through water or under low hanging trees, opening gates, crossing bridges and negotiating various types of terrain,” explained TREC GB.

“The winner is determined by points gained over all the phases of the competition.

“TREC originated in France but is now gaining popularity throughout Europe with many competitions being run in the UK, from beginner to international level.

“It is a great sport designed to increase the knowledge, awareness and enjoyment of the countryside for a diverse range of people and to be manageable for every rider, no matter what level their ability.”

