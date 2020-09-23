Scottish actor completes John o’Groats horse trek

A SCOTTISH actor has completed a 1,147-mile trek on horseback from John o’Groats to Land’s End to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Louis Hall, 26, aimed to raise £10,000 but has smashed his target, bringing in £34,000 so far.

Hall completed his 57-day trek on 12 September.

He carried out his “Big Hoof” ride to pay tribute to his late friend Leo van Heyningen, who died of cystic fibrosis in 2015 at the age of just 26.

Hall shared his thoughts ahead of the trek with Scottish Field.

After completing the ride, he described the journey as “extraordinary – dangerous, invigorating and wild”.

