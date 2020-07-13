Edinburgh, Stirling and Urquhart castles to reopen

HISTORIC Environment Scotland (HES) has unveiled plans to reopen Edinburgh, Stirling and Urquhart castles on 1 August, while Blair Castle will hold a family fun day this Saturday.

The three HES castles will be the first of its ticketed sites to reopen.

A further 23 venues – including Fort George, Glasgow Cathedral, Skara Brae, and St Andrews Castle and Cathedral – will follow by mid-September, with a full list published on HES’s website.

More than 200 sites at which physical distancing can be maintained will reopen on Wednesday, along with the grounds of Caerlaverock Castle, Doune Castle and Dundonald Castle.

Scotland’s biggest operator of visitor attractions – which looks after more than 300 sites – aims to reopen 70% of its premises by mid-September.

More than 40 seasonal sites, which normal open between April and October, will remain closed this year.

Alex Paterson, chief executive of HES, said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming visitors back to our sites.

“There will of course be some initial changes including managing visitor numbers at certain sites, as well as restricting access to specific locations, but we can assure visitors of a warm welcome as always.

“We want to ask our visitors to help create a safe environment by behaving responsibly and following our guidance at properties, and we will be providing further information on our website for visitors to help them prepare for their visit.”

Meanwhile, Blair Castle will hold a family fun day on Saturday to mark its reopening weekend.

From midday to 3pm, vintage cars and tractors will be on display, while the castle’s Tullibardine restaurant will offer a “grab and go” menu.

