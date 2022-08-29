‘East Coast Harbour Race’ launched at Musselburgh Racecourse

FISHERROW harbour in Musselburgh is due to get a boost following the launch of the “East Coast Harbour Race” at the Honest Toun’s racecourse.

The horse race will begian at 5pm on Sunday 11 September as part of the Musselburgh Gold Cup family raceday.

The race, which is sponsored by the East Coast restaurant and takeaway on Musselburgh’s North High Street, aims to raise money for the Fisherrow Harbour & Seafront Association (FHSA).

The FHSA has been working with East Lothian Council since 2018 to improve the harbour and promenade in Musselburgh.

Carlo Crolla, who owns East Coast restaurant, said: “We’re really excited to be teaming up with Musselburgh Racecourse for the first time to help support the FHSA.

“We’re expecting hundreds of people from across Edinburgh and the Lothians to come along to the ‘East Coast Harbour Race’ for a great family day out and help us raise as much as we can for this fantastic local charity, which relies heavily on the generosity of its volunteers and donations.

“We really hope our new race will go some way to helping improve the harbour and seafront in Musselburgh for the benefit of the community, local people and visitors.

“Our family has been proudly serving the local community with quality fish and chips for nearly 50 years, so it means a lot to us to be supporting the work of the FHSA and encouraging local communities to come together.”

Read Morag Bootland’s report from Musselburgh Ladies’ Day.

Plus, don’t miss more pages of fashion in the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.