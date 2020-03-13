Deer group cancel AGM over Corona virus threat

The Association of Deer Management Groups annual general meeting, which was due to take place next week, has been postponed due to the Corona virus threat.

The annual gathering of around 200 of Scotland’s upland deer managers was due to take place at the Drumossie Hotel, Inverness on Wednesday 18 March.

It will be rescheduled for a later date, probably in the autumn.

ADMG chairman Richard Cooke said: ‘We have been keeping a close eye on the development of Coronavirus in the UK and clearly the potential epidemic is accelerating.

‘That being so we have reluctantly taken the precautionary decision to postpone the ADMG AGM which was due to take place on Wednesday 18 March at the Drumossie Hotel, Inverness.

‘In the circumstances it is difficult to plan a new date at this juncture but we hope to be able to reschedule for the autumn and will circulate details in due course.

‘It is most unfortunate that, in the middle of the Scottish Government Deer Review process, we are unable to meet, particularly as we really require to discuss the recent SNH and Deer Working Group reports with members.’

The group plan to put details on the ADMG website next week. Find out more HERE.