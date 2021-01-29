Danny MacAskill is ‘Doing the Dubhs’

CYCLIST Danny MacAskill has released his latest video – riding down the legendary Dubh Slabs on the edge of the Cuillins on Skye.

In The Slabs, MacAskill scrambles unroped to just below the summit of Sgurr Dubh Beag – or “Little Black Peak” – one of the most technical sections of the Dubh Ridge at more than 700 metres above sea level, with his bike strapped to his back.

He then navigates his way back down the 900-metre route, over a “very steep ledge system of black ‘boiler-plated’ Gabbro slabs, exposed steps and drop offs, buttresses and grassy clefts”, to the shores of Loch Coruisk.

MacAskill said: “As much as I enjoyed riding the Dubh Slabs, the most memorable emotion was the relief and satisfaction heading back over the loch on the boat after finishing the filming.

“I really hope everyone enjoys this video and we hope it inspires some fun bike adventures when we are allowed to properly explore Scotland again.”

MacAskill’s biking videos on YouTube have been watched more than 300 million times, including nearly 75 million views for his previous Skye film, The Ridge, during which he tackled the “Inaccessible Pinnacle” on the Cuillin Ridge.

