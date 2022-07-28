Culloden discovery sheds light on battle

RESEARCH has shone fresh light on the Jacobite army’s position at the battle of Culloden.

Government agency Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has uncovered new evidence for the location of “Culloden Parks”, the landscaped fields and forest around Culloden House.

The Jacobite army used the southern end of the parks as its left flank when it deployed for the battle.

The discovery means the army’s left flank must also have occupied a more westerly position than was previously believed.

Culloden House served as Jacobite leader Bonnie Prince Charlie’s headquarters in the days leading up to the battle.

Kevin Munro, senior designations officer at HES, said: “The battle of Culloden is one of the most documented and studied conflicts in Scotland’s history, so to unearth new information that will further enhance our understanding of this significant battle is very gratifying.

“As part of our role in maintaining the ‘Inventory of Historic Battlefields’, we routinely review and assess different sources of information that can continue to help shape our understanding of these significant pieces of Scotland’s historic environment.

“This clear evidence for the survival of Culloden Parks shows us that the story of the battle of Culloden is still unfolding, along with our understanding of the historic landscape.

“This research will further enhance our knowledge of the pivotal events that took place on 16 April 1746.”

News of the discovery comes as the AK Bell Library in Perth prepares to become the home of “The 1745 Association Collection”.

The collection consists of more than 500 books on the Jacobite era, other printed and manuscript material relating to Jacobite heritage, and the papers of F Peter Lole, an authority on Jacobite glass.

Michael Nevin, chair of The 1745 Association, said: “We hope it will become a leading public collection of Jacobite history and materials, not just in Scotland but anywhere in the world.

“It is particularly appropriate that the collection is in Perth – not just because the AK Bell Library is a wonderful, open, and airy modern facility well designed for the post-covid era, – but also because Perth was the only city visited by both James Francis Edward Stuart during the ’15 and his son, Charles Edward Stuart, during the ’45, and is easily accessible to scholars from anywhere in the central region.

“In addition, we plan to collaborate with our friends and colleagues at the AK Bell Library and other local history societies in Perth to host regular talks and events there.”

A day-long conference has been organised for 9 September to launch the collection in its new home.

